Youth basketball team raises funds for travel program
Youth basketball team raises funds for travel program

Members of the B.A.L.D.Y. Athletics AAU boys basketball team recently washed cars at the Hideout Lounge, 1120 Derbyshire Road, Holly Hills. Coach Terry “Baldy’’ John- son and the team members were washing cars to help their youth travel basketball team. B.A.L.D.Y. Athletics is a youth sports and mentoring program based in Volusia County. It currently has sixth-grade and seventh-grade boys AAU basketball teams. For information about the program, call 386-295-9151 or visit www.baldyathletics.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.