Members of the B.A.L.D.Y. Athletics AAU boys basketball team recently washed cars at the Hideout Lounge, 1120 Derbyshire Road, Holly Hills. Coach Terry “Baldy’’ John- son and the team members were washing cars to help their youth travel basketball team. B.A.L.D.Y. Athletics is a youth sports and mentoring program based in Volusia County. It currently has sixth-grade and seventh-grade boys AAU basketball teams. For information about the program, call 386-295-9151 or visit www.baldyathletics.org.
Youth basketball team raises funds for travel program
