Volusia County’s master gardeners will dish the dirt on a variety of topics in November. Mark your calendar for these free programs.
Plant clinics: Bring your sick plants in for a free checkup at these times and locations:
10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 9: Ormond Beach Environmental Center, 601 Division Ave.
9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9: Sugar Mill Gardens, 950 Old Sugar Mill Road, Port Orange
Native plant presentations: Master gardeners will explain the benefits of native plants during two presentations:
1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1: DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1: New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.
Houseplants: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Learn how to make your garden thrive with suitable plants and propagation during this presentation at DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd.
Succulents and container gardening: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Three master gardeners will discuss succulent varieties, selection, care and propagation at Edgewater Public Library, 103 Indian River Blvd.
Tree care after the hurricane: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 12: Hurricane Ian damaged a lot of trees in Volusia County. Learn how to care for them at Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
Preparing plants for winter: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Learn how to winterize your plants and bring some plants to swap at DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd.
For more information, call the UF/IFAS Extension Volusia County at 386-822-5778.
