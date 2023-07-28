Fair focuses on mental health

Medallion Health Care Services hosted a successful Community Mental Health and Wellness Fair on July 15 at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach.
The event included presenters covering a variety of topics on mental health, physical wellness and spiritual wellness. July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.
“We are here to educate and inform the community on the resources that are available in the community,” Keona Slater-Barnwell, CEO of Medallion Health Care Services, told the Daytona Times prior to the event.
Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to bring awareness to the unique struggles that racial and ethnic minority communities face regarding mental illness in the United States.
For more information on local mental health services, call Medallion Health Care Service in Daytona Beach at 386-341- 0550.
