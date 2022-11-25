Families get early holiday gifts

Cricket Wireless surprised three Daytona area families on Nov. 17 with a host of holiday gifts, gift cards, and critical need items. The surprise event was full of smiles as the kids opened their packages and enjoyed treats.
Cricket Wireless partners with local Boys & Girls Clubs who nominate families for the 12 Days of Cricket campaign. The campaign aims to support young people and their families by fostering kindness and providing resources to inspire smiles throughout the holiday season.
The Butler, Leggett, and Rose families were selected to receive up to $5,000 in gifts to help them stress less, smile more and focus on what matters most around the holidays.
The children have been members of the John H. Dickerson Boys & Girls Club in Daytona Beach for about three years and excel at the DME Academy.
