Family and friends to celebrate life of Willie Mae Hornsby-McCoy

Homegoing services are set for Mrs. Willie Mae Hornsby-McCoy, 77, who died on Sept. 1 at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.
Mrs. Hornsby-McCoy’s funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ 511 Freemont Ave., Daytona Beach.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at 320 White St.
Pinello Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Hornsby-McCoy had a career as a house- keeper but did much more.
She also gave back to the community by feeding those in need. She established one of the first food banks in Volusia County.
Mrs. Hornsby-McCoy enjoyed church and time with family. She most recently attended The Angels on the Rock of Angels. She attended Morning Star Baptist Church in her early years and Butts Miracle Temple in her later years.
Mrs. Hornsby-McCoy was born on Oct. 24, 1943, in Dothan, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus P. McCoy; father, William Crooms; mother, Myrtle Mae Crooms; and brother, Major Harris.
Mrs. Hornsby McCoy is survived by her sons, Larry L. Gunning (Claretha) of Tampa, Louis C. Smith and Rufus L. McCoy of Daytona Beach; daughters, Debra Hornsby-Reddick (Arthur) and Patsy Graham-Williams (Lamar) of Daytona Beach and Janice Graham Hines of Daytona Beach; brother, Willie C. Norman (Pam); sister, Cynthia Roberts; brothers, William Crooms Jr. (Janice) and Michael Crooms (Betty); sister, Florida Crooms-Thomas (Alfred); and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
