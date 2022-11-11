The 41st annual Farm Tour is Friday, Nov. 18. Residents can learn about farming and pick up some fresh produce as they visit the Agricultural Center and six of the more than 1,500 farms in Volusia County.
As the silent engine of Volusia County’s economy, the agricultural industry creates jobs, feeds families and contributes more than $780 million to the local economy each year.
The UF/IFAS Extension, Volusia County Farm Bureau and Farm Credit of Central Florida have partnered with local producers to highlight their farming techniques, products and passion for agriculture. Everything from blueberries to vegetables will be highlighted at this year’s event.
Residents can visit as many sites as they wish during this self-guided tour.
West Volusia
- 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.: Greenlund’s Blueberry U-Pick and Farm, 1515 Harper Road, Pierson. Stop by to pick your own blueberries in a country landscape filled with live oak trees. Camaron Greenlund purchased this farm in 2019 and also specializes in hydroponic strawberries.
- 10 to 11 a.m.: Greenlund’s Fernery & Packing Shed, 469 Minshew Road, Pierson. This family owned business provides cut foliage greens to florists throughout the South. Established in 1977, the farm is currently run by Bobby Greenlund and family
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Vo-LaSalle Farms, 601 Johnson Lake Road, DeLeon Springs. The Crump family has owned and operated Vo-LaSalle Farms since 1883. As fifth generation citrus farmers, they take great pride in caring for their groves and gardens. Over the years they have incorporated cutting edge irrigation techniques and sell a wide variety of vegetables directly to customers. The farm also has a hydroponic vegetable garden and a country store that is stocked with jars of local honey and a variety of dressings, marmalades and jellies.
East Volusia
- 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.: Lindley’s Nursery, 1232 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach. Stop by to visit Debbie Pell’s 3,000-square-foot landscape and plant nursery, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The nursery sells shrubs, annuals, perennials, indoor plants and supplies. Staff provides gardening expertise along with neighborly service and big ideas for outdoor spaces.
- 10 to 11 a.m.: Luznar Feed and Farm Supply, 3645 Watermelon Lane, New Smyrna Beach. It started in the early 1900s with Grandpa. He and other Slovenians settled in Samsula and began farming fresh vegetables on the rich soils. The farm later changed from vegetables to poultry, producing farm fresh eggs for the local market and a few head of cattle. As the poultry industry changed, the farm converted its resources to mixing local feeds for the Central Florida area. David and Kristin Luznar will share the family story of economic adaptation to the changing marketplace.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Benedict Farms, 705 Airport Road, New Smyrna Beach. Established circa 1934, this farm was built on family tradition. After many years of producing hay for their cattle, Bill and Sheryl Benedict expanded by growing seasonal vegetables for their local community. The farm is rapidly growing to offer traditionally raised and grown produce and cottage foods. Produce and a variety of other products will be available for purchase.
East/West finale
- 1 to 2 p.m.: Volusia County Agricultural Center, 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand. Ramone Diaz, a rose expert with O.F. Nelson Family Nursery, will share tips on growing modern roses. Siblings Annee Nelson and Clay Nelson run this family business, which was established in 1955.
For more information about the Farm Tour, contact the UF/ IFAS Extension Volusia County at 386-822-5778.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.