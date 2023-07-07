The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a community event regarding transportation solutions for Nova Road (State Road (S.R.) 5A) between Flomich Street and U.S. 1 on Tuesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m.
This is a maintenance project that will rehabilitate the pavement while incorporating proposed safety improvements that can be implemented within the existing right of way.
As a part of this effort, a coalition was formed to study the corridor, identify issues, and engage the local community in identifying solutions that improve safety for all users.
With a focus on the key segment from south of Granada Boulevard (S.R. 40) to north of Wilmette Avenue, the coalition is evaluating a variety of factors including safety, speed management, and pedestrian and bicyclist mobility to identify improvements that can be incorporated into this maintenance project.
The department is offering multiple ways for the community to participate in the community event. All participants, regardless of which platform they choose, will receive the same information.
Virtual option
Interested persons may join from a computer, tablet, or mobile device at 5:30 p.m. For this option, advance registration is required by visiting attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6067582781257735008.
Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the community event online. Use Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your internet browser to register and attend this webinar. If joining online, allow adequate time to log in to view the presentation in its entirety.
Phone option (listen only)
Participants may listen to the community event by dialing 1-866-901-6455 and entering the passcode 893-714-597 when prompted.
In-person open house option
Participants may attend in person by going to The Casements, 25 Riverside Drive, Ormond Beach, anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to view a looping presentation and project displays, speak with project team members, and submit comments or questions.
If attending in person, remember to follow all safety and sanitation guidelines. If you are feeling unwell, consider attending the community event virtually or by phone.
All community event materials, including the presentation, will be available on the project website at www.cflroads.com/ project/450644-1 prior to the event.
Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Erika Shellenberger at 386-943-5378 or Erika.Shellenberger@ dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the community event.
If you are hearing or speech impaired, use the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955- 8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).
