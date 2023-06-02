FDOT unveils winning entries for bike lane design contest

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Five, together with its agency partners, unveiled bike lane designs created by students across seven elementary schools in Central Florida throughout May, which happened to be National Bicycle Month.
The 14 students were winners of the 2022 Mobility Week Bike Lane Design Contest, which tasked them with designing their own bike lane icon for the chance to have it painted on the street near their school as part Mobility Week, a week-long celebration that promotes safe, sustainable, and multimodal transportation choices.
The participating schools and students honored include:
Casselberry Elementary (Seminole) – Matthew Castro Rodriguez, 5th grade; Ava Quisenberry, 3rd grade
Geneva Elementary (Seminole) – Livia Choi, 2nd grade; Bentley Pecor, 3rd grade
Viera Elementary (Brevard) – Brayden Swantek, 2nd grade; Shruthi Ganesh, 5th grade
Lost Lake Elementary (Lake) – Ebella Eliscar, 5th grade; Paresh Rupnarain, 5th grade
McInnis Elementary (Volusia) – Emmanuel Luna, 1st grade; Xylia Paulino, 4th grade
Oakcrest Elementary (Marion) – Clementine Adkins, 2nd grade; Olivia Marr, 5th grade
Wadsworth Elementary (Flagler) – Annalise Quesenberry, 2nd grade; Sofia Ospanova, 4th grade
FDOT celebrated each winner with an art reveal, presentation of certificates and a brief road safety presentation in their classrooms.
“Outreach to our children on how to bike safely is key to keeping them safe. What better way to incorporate this outreach into a fun long lasting piece of artwork at their school!” said Loreen Bobo, Safety Administrator for FDOT District Five.
The bike lane contest was an effort to promote walking and bicycling safety, especially among the youth of Central Florida.
Bicycle infrastructure, safer speeds, and public education and awareness assist in reducing traffic crashes involving bicyclists. Using personal protective equipment such as bicycle helmets also helps reduce the severity of injuries resulting from traffic crashes.
For more information about bicycle safety, visit www.AlertTodayFlorida.com/bicycle.
