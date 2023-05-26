First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach has announced this year’s Kids Adventure Week, taking place from June 19-23. This camp promises to provide a week of thrilling adventures and unforgettable experiences for children grades K – 5.
Kids Adventure Week is designed to offer children a funfilled and safe environment where they can explore their creativity, build new friendships, and embark on thrilling adventures. The camp will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach, located at 336 South Halifax Drive.
During Kids Adventure Week, children will have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of activities carefully crafted to spark their imagination and keep them engaged. Each day, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., campers will dive into a world of adventure, discovery, and laughter.
Highlights of Kids Adventure Week include:
Creative Arts and Crafts: Campers will unleash their artistic side through various crafts and creative projects, allowing them to express their individuality.
Imaginative Storytelling: Storytelling sessions will transport campers to magical realms, inspiring their imagination.
Fun Science Experiments: Kids will delve into the world of science through hands-on experiments, fostering a sense of curiosity and discovery.
Sports and Games: A variety of sports and games will keep campers active, promoting healthy lifestyles and friendly competition.
Kids Adventure Week is open to children of all backgrounds and religious affiliations, and no previous church attendance is required. The camp will be led by a team of dedicated and experienced staff and volunteers, ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for all participants.
Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited. The registration fee for the Kids Adventure Week is $40 per child, which includes all activities, materials, and a daily snack.
To register or find out more information, firstunited.org or contact Caitlin Bookwalter at 386.677.3581 or cbookwalter@ firstunited.org.
