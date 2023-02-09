The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has opened an online application portal for the Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program at floridadep.gov/hurricane.
The program is designed to address coastal beach erosion incurred as a result of preparation for or damage due to Hurricanes Ian or Nicole. The program will provide reimbursement for eligible projects to qualified applicants who own an eligible residential property as outlined in the program guidelines.
Before a homeowner can submit an application, they must create a DEP grants user account and log in to view the online application. This link is available on DEP’s website. DEP encourages homeowners to apply through the online portal, but a paper application is also available.
For more information, contact DEP at 850-245-8558 or visit hrrgp@floridadep.gov.
