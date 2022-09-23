Employees from Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) will visit the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Drivers can renew or reinstate their license, change an out-of-state license to a Florida license, obtain an ID card, and purchase a duplicate license for a lost or stolen license. They also can purchase vehicle registration renewals and replacements, make address and name changes, register emergency contact information, and obtain or renew disabled parking placards.
Written and driving tests will not be provided.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles uses FLOW mobiles and tables around the state to make its services more accessible. For a list of document options and additional information, visit www.gathergoget.com.
