Former city manager

In his 35½-year career, Johannson flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan and held leadership positions including as a base commander, commanding officer of a squadron that safely flew over 5,000 hours of combat missions over Iraq, and staff tours with the Chief of Naval Operations in the Pentagon and with the Commander of Naval Air Forces Pacific.
He was selected by Vice President Richard Cheney as his Naval Aide for three years. He has been awarded an Air Medal, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit and Defense Superior Service medal for his service.
Johansson served as Port Orange city manager from 2015 to 2020. He was honored as Administrative Officer of the Year for the Volusia County League of Cities in 2018.
He has served on the advisory board at the Spruce Creek High School Academy of Finance and is on the Daytona State College Facilities Planning Advisory Council.
He and his wife own Core Concepts Leadership, a consulting firm. They are facilitators of the Port Orange, South Daytona, Daytona Beach Shores Youth Civic Leadership Training Experience and the Southeast Volusia Leadership program.
For more information, call the Shores Community Center at 386-281-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.