Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.