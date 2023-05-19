Four Corners: Exploring Volusia County exhibition opens May 31

The Gary R. Libby Gallery at the News-Journal Center will host a new exhibition – Four Corners: Exploring Volusia County – beginning Wednesday, May 31, with an opening reception the same evening.
The exhibit showcases the diversity of Volusia County’s locations, wildlife, residents and history through the lens of its photographic artists.
Produced in partnership with the Southeast Museum of Photography and curated by this year’s Gary R. Libby Scholarship winner, Tim Blalock, the exhibit acts as a love letter to the county. See the four corners of Volusia from unique perspectives of the artists who were fascinated enough to capture them.
An opening reception will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the News-Journal Center and is free and open to the public, after which, the exhibition can be viewed during the center’s regular business hours.
For more information about the exhibition or opening reception, call the Southeast Museum of Photography’s front desk at 386-506-3894.
About the scholarship
The Gary R. Libby Curatorial Scholarship at the Southeast Museum of Photography is an annual opportunity for currently enrolled Daytona State College students to gain valuable, hands-on experience working behind the scenes at a museum in planning, researching, curating, budgeting, preparing, and executing an exhibition.
The final exhibition is displayed at the News-Journal Center in the Gary R. Libby gallery space, and the student receives a $500 scholarship.
About the curator
Timothy Blalock is a second-year student of the Digital and Interactive Media Production Program at Daytona State College.
As the recipient of the scholarship, he has conducted the entire curatorial and presentation process of Four Corners with oversight from the Southeast Museum of Photography.
About the museum
The Southeast Museum of Photography’s primary purpose is educational outreach. As a department of Daytona State College, the museum sits on a cultural intersection between the campus and the surrounding community and endeavors to provide educational opportunities for both.
The Southeast Museum of Photography exhibits, collects, preserves, and interprets photography to facilitate teaching and learning at Daytona State College, and enhances the community’s understanding and appreciation of culture, history, art and photography.
For more information, visit: https://southeastmuseumofphotography.org.
