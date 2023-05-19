Free Midtown Music concert is May 20 at Cypress Park

The Treggie Reese band will perform at Cypress Park on Saturday.

Enjoy a night of music under the stars as the Treggie Reese Band featuring Tony T. Scott Owens performs Saturday, May 20, at Cypress Park in Daytona Beach. 

The Treggie Reese Band featuring Tony T. Scott Owens is a modern gospel band. They will be performing songs from their album “ Praise Button ‘’ as well as their new single release, “The World’s Love.”  

The free concert is 7 to 9 p.m. and attendees can enjoy line dancing with Eddra from 6:30 to 7 p.m.  

Cypress Park is at 981 George W. Engram Blvd. Food and drink vendors will be onsite. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. No coolers are allowed.  

This year’s sponsors of the  series  are Humana and United Healthcare.

For more information, visit www.CODB.us/MidtownMusic.

