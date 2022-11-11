Free Naloxone nasal spray kits available at health department

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) has announced the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits.
Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. This lifesaving medication could reduce thousands of unintentional drug overdose deaths across the state.
Naloxone kits are available to anyone. Kits consist of two nasal sprays that can be administered without a health care professional present.
“Availability of Naloxone in the community is a critical public health tool to combat opioid overdoses. Narcan, is a lifesaving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes,” said Stephen Civitelli, DOH-Volusia Administrator.
Naloxone can be administered by a bystander (non-healthcare professional) before emergency medical assistance becomes available, but it is not intended to substitute for professional medical care. Individuals should call 911 immediately when an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering Naloxone.
Persons requesting a kit from DOH-Volusia must meet the following eligibility:
- Must be 18 years old or older.
- Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
- Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose.
Naloxone kits are free, and no appointment is necessary. People using Naloxone receive educational material, referrals, and connections for substance abuse intervention. Naloxone kits can beobtained at DOH-Volusia clinical offices at the following locations:
- Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive
- Orange City, 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Suite 110
Battling opioid epidemic
Increasing access to Naloxone is a critical component in battling the opioid epidemic, especially in rural areas or counties with limited access to health care. Providing Naloxone through county health departments will increase support to individuals across the state dealing with substance use disorder and help prevent overdose deaths in Florida.
The Florida Department of Health is working with the Florida Department of Children and Families through the Overdose Prevention Program, or iSaveFL, which facilitates the distribution of Naloxone kits to families, friends, and caregivers of those at risk for an opioid overdose. The iSaveFL website provides information on finding Naloxone in your community and resources on treatment, overdose education, and prevention.
This effort complements the Florida Department of Health’s HEROS (Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support) program that provides free Naloxone to emergency response agencies.
This initiative is part of the state’s response to the overdose crisis. On Nov. 3, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Deputy Secretary of Health, Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, were at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach to announce the State of Florida’s groundbreaking Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program – the first of its kind in the nation.
The program will provide comprehensive and sustainable care to those affected by substance use disorder.
