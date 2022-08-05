The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County is offering no-cost immunizations throughout the summer for students entering kindergarten and 7th grade.
Immunizations are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Florida Department of Health locations in Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive, and at the Keech Street Southside Health Zone, 421 S. Keech St.
They also are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Florida Department of Health’s New Smyrna Beach location, 717 W. Canal St., and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Orange City location, 775 Harley Strickland Blvd.
There will be extended hours (until 6 p.m.) on Aug. 10-12, and Aug. 15 at.
- Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive
- Orange City: 775 Harley Strickland Blvd.
Parents are encouraged to bring shot records with them when requesting immunizations. To decrease wait times, appointments are recommended by calling 386-274-0509.
For more information on immunizations, ]visit volusiahealth.com/shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.