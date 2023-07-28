Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications to financially assist driver education safety programs in public and non-public schools in Volusia County. The funds must be used for direct educational expenses and not for administration costs.
The assistance is provided through fees collected by the Clerk of the Court for civil traffic fines and penalties in accordance with the Dori Slosberg Driver Education Safety Act.
Qualified driver education programs must be available to all public and nonpublic schools with students in grades 9-12 that offer driver education instruction programs. They must also be available to homeschooled and private school students in grades 9-12.
Applications are being accepted for the upcoming fiscal year, Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024. They are available at www.volusia.org/community_ assistance/applications or by contacting Grants Planner Eva Colee at ecolee@volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 15563.
Completed applications must be received by noon Aug. 4. They may be submitted by email or in person at 121 W. Rich Ave., DeLand.
