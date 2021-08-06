Special contract grant funds are available through the Children and Families Advisory Board for sickle cell disease education and outreach services in Volusia County during fiscal year 2021- 22. The total funding available is $15,000.
Applicants must be government entities or agencies incorporated in the State of Florida and registered with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as a nonprofit tax-exempt organization. Applicants must be able to demonstrate at least one year of successful service delivery.
Fillable applications are available by contacting Edina Chester at 386-736-5955, ext. 12908, or echester@volusia.org. Applications are also available at www.volusia.org/community_assistance/applications.
Applications will be accepted until noon Aug. 13. Submittal instructions are included in the application.
