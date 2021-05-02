FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools graduated 41 high school juniors on Wednesday, April 21, from its 32nd annual Tomorrow’s Leaders Program, which develops young leaders for our community. The students, representing all 10 Volusia public high schools, participated in five half-day virtual seminars conducted by community leaders.
Each seminar is designed to familiarize students with key businesses and agencies in Volusia County and to develop leadership skills.
Included in this year’s virtual seminar format were lectures, discussions and virtual tours of various businesses and governmental operations.
Seminar topics included: leadership, diversity and ethics; sports marketing; education and governmental systems; entrepreneurship, economic development and manufacturing; the Arts; health care; social services; and energy.
Presentation partners included AdventHealth, Atlantic Center for the Arts, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR, Daytona Tortugas, Duke Energy, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Halifax Health Medical Center, Halifax Urban Ministries’ Hope Place, Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), Quantum Electrical Contractors, Anthony’s East Coast Pizza, Dr. Rosaria Upchurch, SMA Healthcare’s Residential Adolescent Program, Teledyne Oil & Gas, Volusia County Government, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Office, Volusia County Schools, and VMA (Volusia Manufacturers Association).
Due to the pandemic, the program’s requirement to complete 12 hours of volunteer service in the community was optional. However, as an example of their outstanding leadership more than half of the 41 students chose to complete this requirement and received an additional certificate and recognition during the graduation.
Through the FUTURES Tomorrow’s Leaders program, the 41 high school juniors were challenged to expand their awareness of the inter-relationships and complexities of our community and the businesses which thrive here.
Graduates from the 2021 Class of Tomorrow’s Leaders are:
Atlantic High School
Katelyn Ellis
Cooper Foxman
Paris Lait
Timothy Monahan
Essence Wallace
DeLand High School
DeLaney Brosen
Cole Caven
Itzia Cortes
John Green
Jade Hernandez
Ian Moore
Deltona High School
Michael Boodram
Victoria Catalano
Hayley Garrison
Anthony Romero
Mainland High School
Tania Bolden
Xavier Harris
Emily Sansom
Joseph Short
New Smyrna Beach High School
Shaley Brown
Sienna Burns
Isabella Fahey
Isabella Weisheimer
Pine Ridge High School
Max Dean
Kyla Zozaya
Seabreeze High School
Adrianna Bertolami
Brian Blackwood
Nadine Elzeidy
Taylor Gray
Kyle Stewart
Spruce Creek High School
Cathrine Beshay
Nikole Bordones Duran
Eric Chen
William Daly
Cody McCafferty
Taylor Middle-High School
Yamileth Fuentes
Jaylin Gonzales
Sarah Hagstrom
Yaretzy Mancilla
University High School
Molly Asmussen
Kayla Torres
The Tomorrow’s Leaders Program is coordinated and presented by FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools.
For more information about FUTURES Foundation and the programs it provides, visit its website at www.FUTURESVolusia.org or contact Executive Director Cynthia Ramirez at 386-255-6475, extension 50730, or caperric@Volusia.K12.FL.US.
