FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools graduated 41 high school juniors on Wednesday, April 21, from its 32nd annual Tomorrow’s Leaders Program, which develops young leaders for our community. The students, representing all 10 Volusia public high schools, participated in five half-day virtual seminars conducted by community leaders.

Each seminar is designed to familiarize students with key businesses and agencies in Volusia County and to develop leadership skills.

Included in this year’s virtual seminar format were lectures, discussions and virtual tours of various businesses and governmental operations.

Seminar topics included: leadership, diversity and ethics; sports marketing; education and governmental systems; entrepreneurship, economic development and manufacturing; the Arts; health care; social services; and energy.

Presentation partners included AdventHealth, Atlantic Center for the Arts, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR, Daytona Tortugas, Duke Energy, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Halifax Health Medical Center, Halifax Urban Ministries’ Hope Place, Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), Quantum Electrical Contractors, Anthony’s East Coast Pizza, Dr. Rosaria Upchurch, SMA Healthcare’s Residential Adolescent Program, Teledyne Oil & Gas, Volusia County Government, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Office, Volusia County Schools, and VMA (Volusia Manufacturers Association).

Due to the pandemic, the program’s requirement to complete 12 hours of volunteer service in the community was optional. However, as an example of their outstanding leadership more than half of the 41 students chose to complete this requirement and received an additional certificate and recognition during the graduation.

Through the FUTURES Tomorrow’s Leaders program, the 41 high school juniors were challenged to expand their awareness of the inter-relationships and complexities of our community and the businesses which thrive here.

Graduates from the 2021 Class of Tomorrow’s Leaders are:

Atlantic High School

Katelyn Ellis

Cooper Foxman

Paris Lait

Timothy Monahan

Essence Wallace

DeLand High School

DeLaney Brosen

Cole Caven

Itzia Cortes

John Green

Jade Hernandez

Ian Moore

Deltona High School

Michael Boodram

Victoria Catalano

Hayley Garrison

Anthony Romero

Mainland High School

Tania Bolden

Xavier Harris

Emily Sansom

Joseph Short

New Smyrna Beach High School

Shaley Brown

Sienna Burns

Isabella Fahey

Isabella Weisheimer

Pine Ridge High School

Max Dean

Kyla Zozaya

Seabreeze High School

Adrianna Bertolami

Brian Blackwood

Nadine Elzeidy

Taylor Gray

Kyle Stewart

Spruce Creek High School

Cathrine Beshay

Nikole Bordones Duran

Eric Chen

William Daly

Cody McCafferty

Taylor Middle-High School

Yamileth Fuentes

Jaylin Gonzales

Sarah Hagstrom

Yaretzy Mancilla

University High School

Molly Asmussen

Kayla Torres

The Tomorrow’s Leaders Program is coordinated and presented by FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools.

For more information about FUTURES Foundation and the programs it provides, visit its website at www.FUTURESVolusia.org or contact Executive Director Cynthia Ramirez at 386-255-6475, extension 50730, or caperric@Volusia.K12.FL.US.

