FUTURES Foundation names First Year Teacher Award recipients

FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools announced its 2022 First Year Teacher Award recipients during its annual recognition celebration April 28 at the Museum of Arts & Sciences.
Dayeashia Viel, a second-grade teacher at Palm Terrace Elementary School in Daytona Beach, received the Elementary level First Year Teacher Award while Shannon Tucker, an ESE teacher at Silver Sands Middle School in Port Orange, received the Secondary level First Year Teacher Award.
This year’s reception was co-sponsored by FUTURES Foundation and Volusia United Educators (VUE).
Viel and Tucker were selected for their awards from 54 nominees who were chosen to represent their schools.
To be considered for the recognition, nominees must have earned a Baccalaureate degree, started a full-time teaching career on or after Jan. 1, 2021, performed outstandingly based on standards established by the Volusia County Schools and has to be nominated by their school principal.
Motivating their students
In recommending Viel for this award, Palm Terrace Elementary Principal Tucker Harris stated, “Ms. Viel consistently immerses herself in content based professional development on a site-based level, district level, and state level to provide the very best instructional opportunities to her students.
“When the school day ends, Ms. Viel plays a key role in motivating our youth by mentoring students to provide them with leadership and communication skills to be their very best every day.”
She is an Elementary Education graduate of Bethune-Cookman University.
Her vision is to “create a fun, hands on, loving and positive learning atmosphere where scholars want to be so that when it’s time to go off and move up, they are ready to take on the next grade level and the world.”
In nominating Tucker for the secondary level award, Silver Sands Middle School Principal Dr. Rick Inge stated, “Ms. Tucker has self-contained classes. She does not view their disability as a hinderance to accomplish grade level expectations. She sees this as an opportunity to challenge negative perceptions and break barriers that have caused students to lack success in previous year.”
Prior to becoming a teacher, Tucker worked in public safety before following her dream of becoming a teacher.
“My lifelong dream was to become a teacher so that I could make a lasting but more importantly a meaningful and positive impact within the community in which I live,’’ she said.
FUTURES Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1985 to support Volusia County Schools. Its mission is to engage business and civic leaders to promote and achieve educational excellence for Volusia County Public Schools. .
Elementary teacher nominees
This year’s 34 Elementary First Year Teacher nominees include:
Patricia Clunis – Blue Lake Elementary
Tara Vickers – Champion Elementary
Ashlee Killeen McCombs – Chisholm Elementary
Andrew Fick – Citrus Grove Elementary
Vedda Kangalova-Lloyd – Cypress Creek Elementary
Jordan Shasteen – DeBary Elementary
Alexis Richardson – Discovery Elementary
Krystal Freer – Edgewater Public School
Dashia R. Haws – Edith I. Starke Elementary
Rowyn Willis – Enterprise Elementary
Mayra Lara-Cotto – Forest Lake Elementary
Hannah Pasch - Freedom Elementary
Kristi Dalquest – George W. Marks Elementary
Erin Buck – Horizon Elementary
Jason M. Joyner – Indian River Elementary
Melanie Scibilia – Louise S. McInnis Elementary
Hailey Whitten-Connolly – Manatee Cove Elementary
Yvonne Clark – Orange City Elementary
Ryan Moore – Ormond Beach Elementary
Dayeashia Viel – Palm Terrace Elementary
Claudio Paulino – Pierson Elementary
Alexis Mastrangelo – Pine Trail Elementary
Brittney Roberts – Port Orange Elementary
Elizabeth Hill – Pride Elementary
Shaley Roland – South Daytona Elementary
Amelia VanWinkle – Spirit Elementary
Anamari Cork – Spruce Creek Elementary
Kiersten Beckford – Sunrise Elementary
Shelby Cravotta – Sweetwater Elementary
Katrina Daniel – Timbercrest Elementary
Ashleigh Dawson – Tomoka Elementary
Kevin Morris – Turie T. Small Elementary
Jessica Richardson – Volusia Pines Elementary
Stephanie Wolford – Woodward Avenue Elementary
Secondary teacher nominees
This year’s 20 Secondary First Year Teacher nominees include:
Michelle Lee Johnson – Atlantic High
Rebekah Cottle – Campbell Middle
Stacy Rizzo – DeLand High
Austin Halterman – DeLand Middle
Taylor Grace – Deltona High
Jenifer Bodine – Deltona Middle
Jeffrey Garcia – Galaxy Middle
Olin Gee – Holly Hill School K-8
Tamar Keshishian – Mainland High
Hope Cannon – New Smyrna Beach High
Haley Meiselman – New Smyrna Beach Middle
Kristine Reed – Ormond Beach Middle
Sarah Strickland – Pine Ridge High
Jason Gussow – River Springs Middle
Jill Vanderoef – Seabreeze High
Shannon Tucker – Silver Sands Middle
Cassandra G. Dotson – Southwestern Middle
Allyson Jones – Spruce Creek High
S. Shea Smith-Osterkamp – T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High
Kaila Cain – University High
