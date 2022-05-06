FUTURES Foundation names First Year Teacher Award recipients

Dayeashia Viel is the FUTURES 2022 Elementary First Year Teacher Award recipient.

FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools announced its 2022 First Year Teacher Award recipients during its annual recognition celebration April 28 at the Museum of Arts & Sciences.

Dayeashia Viel, a second-grade teacher at Palm Terrace Elementary School in Daytona Beach, received the Elementary level First Year Teacher Award while Shannon Tucker, an ESE teacher at Silver Sands Middle School in Port Orange, received the Secondary level First Year Teacher Award.

This year’s reception was co-sponsored by FUTURES Foundation and Volusia United Educators (VUE).

Viel and Tucker were selected for their awards from 54 nominees who were chosen to represent their schools.

To be considered for the recognition, nominees must have earned a Baccalaureate degree, started a full-time teaching career on or after Jan. 1, 2021, performed outstandingly based on standards established by the Volusia County Schools and has to be nominated by their school principal.

Motivating their students

Shannon Tucker is the FUTURES 2022 Secondary First Year Teacher Award recipient.

In recommending Viel for this award, Palm Terrace Elementary Principal Tucker Harris stated, “Ms. Viel consistently immerses herself in content based professional development on a site-based level, district level, and state level to provide the very best instructional opportunities to her students.

“When the school day ends, Ms. Viel plays a key role in motivating our youth by mentoring students to provide them with leadership and communication skills to be their very best every day.”

She is an Elementary Education graduate of Bethune-Cookman University.

Her vision is to “create a fun, hands on, loving and positive learning atmosphere where scholars want to be so that when it’s time to go off and move up, they are ready to take on the next grade level and the world.”

In nominating Tucker for the secondary level award, Silver Sands Middle School Principal Dr. Rick Inge stated, “Ms. Tucker has self-contained classes. She does not view their disability as a hinderance to accomplish grade level expectations. She sees this as an opportunity to challenge negative perceptions and break barriers that have caused students to lack success in previous year.”

Prior to becoming a teacher, Tucker worked in public safety before following her dream of becoming a teacher.

“My lifelong dream was to become a teacher so that I could make a lasting but more importantly a meaningful and positive impact within the community in which I live,’’ she said.

FUTURES Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1985 to support Volusia County Schools. Its mission is to engage business and civic leaders to promote and achieve educational excellence for Volusia County Public Schools. .

Elementary teacher nominees

This year’s 34 Elementary First Year Teacher nominees include:  

Patricia Clunis – Blue Lake Elementary

Tara Vickers – Champion Elementary

Ashlee Killeen McCombs – Chisholm Elementary

Andrew Fick – Citrus Grove Elementary

Vedda Kangalova-Lloyd – Cypress Creek Elementary

Jordan Shasteen – DeBary Elementary

Alexis Richardson – Discovery Elementary

Krystal Freer – Edgewater Public School

Dashia R. Haws – Edith I. Starke Elementary

Rowyn Willis – Enterprise Elementary

Mayra Lara-Cotto – Forest Lake Elementary

Hannah Pasch - Freedom Elementary

Kristi Dalquest – George W. Marks Elementary

Erin Buck – Horizon Elementary

Jason M. Joyner – Indian River Elementary

Melanie Scibilia – Louise S. McInnis Elementary

Hailey Whitten-Connolly – Manatee Cove Elementary

Yvonne Clark – Orange City Elementary

Ryan Moore – Ormond Beach Elementary

Dayeashia Viel – Palm Terrace Elementary

Claudio Paulino – Pierson Elementary

Alexis Mastrangelo – Pine Trail Elementary

Brittney Roberts – Port Orange Elementary

Elizabeth Hill – Pride Elementary

Shaley Roland – South Daytona Elementary

Amelia VanWinkle – Spirit Elementary

Anamari Cork – Spruce Creek Elementary

Kiersten Beckford – Sunrise Elementary

Shelby Cravotta – Sweetwater Elementary

Katrina Daniel – Timbercrest Elementary

Ashleigh Dawson – Tomoka Elementary

Kevin Morris – Turie T. Small Elementary

Jessica Richardson – Volusia Pines Elementary

Stephanie Wolford – Woodward Avenue Elementary 

Secondary teacher nominees

This year’s 20 Secondary First Year Teacher nominees include: 

Michelle Lee Johnson – Atlantic High

Rebekah Cottle – Campbell Middle

Stacy Rizzo – DeLand High

Austin Halterman – DeLand Middle

Taylor Grace – Deltona High

Jenifer Bodine – Deltona Middle

Jeffrey Garcia – Galaxy Middle

Olin Gee – Holly Hill School K-8

Tamar Keshishian – Mainland High

Hope Cannon – New Smyrna Beach High

Haley Meiselman – New Smyrna Beach Middle

Kristine Reed – Ormond Beach Middle

Sarah Strickland – Pine Ridge High

Jason Gussow – River Springs Middle

Jill Vanderoef – Seabreeze High

Shannon Tucker – Silver Sands Middle

Cassandra G. Dotson – Southwestern Middle

Allyson Jones – Spruce Creek High

S. Shea Smith-Osterkamp – T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High

Kaila Cain – University High

