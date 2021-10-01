The oldest and biggest local prep football rivalry is Friday night as the Seabreeze Sandcrabs (2-3) hosts the Mainland Buccaneers (1-3) at Municipal Stadium.
It’s the true battle of Daytona since the schools are the only public high schools inside the city limits. They also share the same home stadium.
“It’s a deep history going over 100 years playing each other. These are the two main schools actually in Daytona. They have the richest history and traditions. The two programs have put the most kids in college as well,” said Patrick Brown, Seabreeze’s head football coach.
Travis Roland, Mainland’s head coach, said, “It’s the biggest game it is always because of the two schools being inside the same city. I know Mainland starts the season with DeLand and Seabreeze with Spruce Creek, which are rivalries too but there is nothing like Mainland and Seabreeze. It’s going on 100 years.”
Roland has been on both sides of the rivalry. He has been an assistant coach at both schools in the past and he was a standout at Mainland when he was in high school.
The players also relish in this rivalry.
“It is a big-time game and atmosphere. There is a lot of trash talking and going back and forth and all the emotions that go with the game of football,” said Mainland junior wide receiver Ajai Harrell
Seabreeze senior defensive back Dimitri Campbell echoed, “It’s a high-intensity game. Both teams know each other as some of us have attended the opposing school on both sides. We also grew up playing youth ball together.”
Both teams are coming off losses. Mainland fell to Sanford Seminole 27-13 and Seabreeze lost to DeLand 20-14 last week.
In recent years, the Buccaneers have dominated the series having won 10 straight including four straight shutouts.
Last year, Mainland won 24-0 but the Seabreeze kept it close trailing 3-0 at halftime and 10-0 in the fourth quarter.
“Last year we were scoreless until a pass interference penalty right before the half. We hung in until the fourth quarter. Obviously going into this year with both our records it's going to be anybody’s game. I am confident in us. Both teams will be ready,” said Brown.
Roland added, “I think it’s always competitive. It’s usually a close game; there have been some blowouts. I think Seabreeze is close. Coach Brown is doing a good job. I think their making the streak. Anytime you go into this game you can get beat.”
In the end, both teams really want to win this rivalry game.
“We always want to beat Mainland. I went there in the ninth grade. We haven’t beaten them in a while, and we have a chance to be one of the few Seabreeze teams to do it. I feel like we’re going to work hard and do what it takes,” said Seabreeze junior wide receiver Tashod Troutman.
Mainland sophomore defensive back Xavier Mincey added, “This is a game that you always want to win. We want to extend the streak to 11.”
Some of Mainland’s standout players include: LB Jered Lloyd (Sr.), WR/DB Jordan Porter (Sr.), DT Isiah Morrison (Sr.), DB Kaleb Evans (Sr.), QB/FS Jonathan Campbell (Sr.), RB Isaiah Gordon (Sr.) and DB/WR Eddie Whipple (Sr.).
Some Seabreeze key players include: DB/WR/KR Demitri Campbell (Sr.), DB Eli Campbell (Jr.), DB Jeremy West (Sr.), OLB/DE Steven Taylor (Sr.), WR Payton Schoefield (Jr.), WR Tashod Troutman (Jr.), QB Blake Botto (Jr.), ATH Sam Gonzalez (Jr.); and OL Ian Ford (So.).
