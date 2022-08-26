Garth Brooks tribute band to perform Friday at Bandshell

The Sounds of Summer Concert Series on Friday night at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell will feature Ultimate Garth, a tribute to Garth Brooks, with special guest Donna Moore, a Dolly Parton singer and impressionist.
NBC Sports analyst and former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty will be on site to meet fans.
The show will begin at 7:15 p.m. with Dolly Parton hits performed by Orlando resident Donna Moore and end with a Garth Brooks tribute performance by vocalist and showman Kip Sweeny.
During the concert, attendees can enjoy food trucks, shop at local vendors, and experience an interactive NASCAR activation presented by NBC Sports. NBC Sports analyst and former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty will be onsite to meet fans and generate buzz around Saturday’s NASCAR race in Daytona, which airs on NBC and streams on Peacock at 7 p.m. (ET).
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series is free to the public. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs to the concerts or purchase VIP tickets, which include a seat.
VIP tickets are $10 (plus applicable surcharges) and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Peabody Box Office at 600 Auditorium Blvd. in Daytona Beach.
This year’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series presenting sponsor is the City of Daytona Beach. Participating sponsors are Hometown News, Daytona International Speedway, Beach 92.7 FM, Kix Country 98.7 FM, Kool 100.9 FM, Gary Yeoman’s Ford, Coca-Cola, Bud Light, Ocean Walk Shoppes and Dunkin’ of Ormond Beach.
For more information, visit www.DaytonaBandshell.com or call 386-671-3472.
