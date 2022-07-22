Girtman elected to FAC board

Barbara Girtman, District 1 representative and vice chair of the Volusia County Council, has been elected to a two-year term on the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Board of Directors.
“I’m humbled and honored to be elected to this position, and I look forward to representing Volusia County’s interests and overseeing the association’s efforts and initiatives,” Girtman said.
The Florida Association of Counties, founded in 1929, represents the diverse interests of Florida’s 67 counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule – the concept that communities and their local leaders should make the decisions that impact their community.
The association helps counties effectively serve and represent Floridians by strengthening and preserving county home rule through advocacy, education and collaboration.
