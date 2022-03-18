Girtman plans town hall meeting March 31

Volusia County Council Vice Chair and District 1 Representative Barbara Girtman will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at DeLand City Hall, 120 S. Florida Ave., DeLand.
West Volusia residents can ask questions and voice concerns during this open discussion.
Speakers from Volusia County Government will include Deputy County Manager Suzanne Konchan, Growth and Resource Management Director Clay Ervin, Community Services Director Dona Butler, and Public Works Director Ben Bartlett. Reservations are not required to attend.
For more information, call the County Manager’s Office at 386-736-5920.
Local singer to perform at Deltona library
Central Florida singer Ginger will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Deltona Regional Library located at 2150 Eustace Ave. The free concert is sponsored by the Friends of Deltona Library.
Ginger, who was the opening act for several touring groups, will perform favorites from Patsy Cline, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Anne Murray and others.
To inquire about volunteering in the bookstore, contact Christy Jefferson at 386-218-4087.
For more information, call the library at 386-789-7207.
Community resource event set for March 31
Residents can learn how to access social services during a free Strive to Thrive/ Partnering for Prosperity event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Dr. Joyce M. Cusack Resource Center, 489 Mathis St., DeLand.
Numerous agencies will be on site to provide information about their services and explain how to apply for them.
Participating agencies include the Spring Hill Resource Center, Florida Department of Children and Families, CareerSource Flagler Volusia, Neighborhood Center, Early Learning Coalition, and Florida Department of Health in Volusia County. Additionally, Volusia County staff will provide information about community assistance, library services, animal services, Votran, parks and recreation, and the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension.
Strive to Thrive, launched by Volusia County and the City of DeLand in 2020, brings added focus and attention to the needs of DeLand’s Spring Hill community. Partnering for Prosperity is a collaboration of social service providers that works with county residents to alleviate financial and other hardships.
For more information, contact Jinni Marcellus, Volusia County’s caseworker supervisor, at 386-254-4675 ext. 14136, or jmarcellus@volusia.org.
Applicants sought for Children and Families Advisory Board
Residents interested in planning, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating children, family and community service programs are encouraged to apply for membership on Volusia County’s Children and Families Advisory Board.
The board has two openings for county residents who are interested in promoting healthy children and developing strong families, which contribute to their communities.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications are available at www.volusia.org/advisory.
For more information, contact Anslee Holland at aholland@volusia.org or 386- 736-5955, ext. 12908.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.