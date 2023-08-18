Halifax Health – Primary Care has announced its newest location in the Halifax Plantation and Plantation Bay area. This new office, located at 42 Caroline St., Suite A in Bunnell, will help meet the needs of the growing community on the north end of Volusia County.
Staffed by seasoned members of Halifax Health and highly sought-after primary care physician Rebecca Peck, MD., this office will offer patients a wide range of diagnostic and treatment options, along with the caring and compassion that the area has come to expect from Halifax Health.
Peck has lived in this community for the last 25 years and hopes to provide its members with convenient, excellent care. She is a board-certified family physician who has worked in government, private and hospital-employed physician environments as a geriatric specialist and family physician.
For more information, visit halifaxhealth.org/ primarycare.
