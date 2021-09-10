The Halifax Humane Society’s 11th Annual Mutt Strut is set for Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. at the Daytona Beach Bandshell, 70 Board- walk.
The fundraiser will include live music, vendors, raffles, yard games and more. It’s the only day of the year dogs are allowed on the beach.
All-access admission is $25. Includes admission into the event as well as one drink ticket, one raffle ticket, and one limited edition event T-shirt.
General admission is $5. Includes admission into the event only. Participants will not receive a limited-edition T-shirt, raffle ticket, or drink ticket when purchasing the general admission option.
Unable to attend? You can still make a difference. Create a fundraising page to help the animals.
Registration link: https://www.hhsmuttstutt.org
