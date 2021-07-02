Harlem Globetrotters planning Ocean Center stop

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach this month.
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to over 150 cities this year and the Ocean Center is on the list of stops. Catch all the action in-person at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.
The 2021 tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet and greets with players.
Pre-sale tickets are available now at www.ticketmaster.com/event/22005ABCA7B9A64E. Use code “PREVEN” for exclusive offers and prime seating. General admission tickets are available Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m.
For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basket- ball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill.
The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.