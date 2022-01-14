Harlem Globetrotters to perform at Ocean Center

The Harlem Globetrotters is bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to the Ocean Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
The Globetrotters are innovators of the game who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and invented the half-court hook shot. Now, they return with The Spread Game Tour, a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jawdropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show.
Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.
The tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet and greets with players.
Tickets start at just $18 and are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com/event/22005B95E596C00D.
The originators of basketball style, influencers on today’s game, and skilled athletes of the highest order, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926.
Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission to spread game and bring entertainment to the world continues to drive them today. For nearly a century, the Globetrotters have exhibited Black excellence on and off the court, entertaining, inspiring, and advancing the racial progress of today.
For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
