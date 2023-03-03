The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has announced that applications are now being accepted for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).
The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides funding to state, local, tribal and territorial governments to develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces or mitigates future disaster losses.
Homeowners and businesses cannot directly apply for the grant; a local government entity must apply for funding on their behalf.
The Volusia County Emergency Management Division will assist residents in unincorporated Volusia County in submitting an application.
To learn more about the program and explore the possibility of applying, contact Shannon Ball at sball@volusia.org or 386-254-1500, ext. 11031. Interested residents are encouraged to contact the division as soon as possible as the application process is lengthy, and the deadline to submit an application is May 31.
Persons residing within an incorporated city must contact their respective municipality for application information.
Additional information, including the notice of funding availability, may be found online at http://bit.ly/3ISBCgj.
