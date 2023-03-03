The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County has announced a partnership with Volusia Volunteers in Medicine (VVIM). This volunteer-based organization provides free health care for uninsured Volusia County residents. This partnership allows for VVIM to see patients at the DOH-Volusia clinic located at 717 W. Canal St, New Smyrna Beach.
Volusia Volunteers in Medicine is a group of volunteer medical professionals including physicians, physical therapists, nurses and dentists.
They offer free medical care by appointment and also telehealth visits. Patients must be between the ages of 18 and 64, not have health insurance or Medicare, have a permanent address in Volusia County and meet certain income eligibilities.
The VVIM clinic is currently open from 1-5 p.m., the first Friday of every month but may expand hours as capacity becomes available.
Residents interested in receiving VVIM services, must complete an application before an appointment can be scheduled. Applications are available at the clinic or via email, vvimmanager@gmail.com.
For more information about their services, call (386) 316- 2771.
VVIM is a licensed Florida non-profit with a 501(c)(3) designation. Those wishing to donate to VVIM may do so at VolusiaFreeClinic.com.
