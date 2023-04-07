In celebration of National Minority Health Month, the Florida Department of Health of Volusia County is planning a Family Fun Day from 2 to 6 p.m., April 27, at the Deltona Regional Library.
The theme for this year is “Better Health Through Better Understanding.”
The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County provides services throughout the county.
The West Volusia location at 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City, offers services including the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program which provides supplemental nutrition and education to pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding women and children up to age 5; clinical services including birth control for men and women; pregnancy testing; breast exams and Pap smears; immunizations for children and adults; dental services, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases and HIV.
The planned Family Fun Day features an expo of various services available in the community, rock painting, scooter giveaways, grocery giveaways, arts and crafts, food, music, games and a kid zone.
Families will be able to learn more about WIC, health screenings, immunizations and dental services offered by the Florida Department of Health.
Volusia County’s Community Assistance division will provide information on utility and housing assistance and summer programs for children. Mobile hotspots and other services available from Volusia County Library Services will also be available.
The City of Deltona’s Parks & Recreation staff will be there to share recreation opportunities in Deltona.
The Deltona Regional Library is located at 2150 Eustace Ave., in Deltona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.