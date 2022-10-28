The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) is waiving fees for bacteriological tests for private, residential wells for the next couple of weeks for residents living in flooded areas.
After flooding, water from private wells may not be safe to drink. Private well owners should take steps to restore their private water supply. When a private water well has been flooded, the water in it may be contaminated with waterborne pathogens (germs) that can cause serious illness in humans and pets.
If you believe that your well has been contaminated, stop using your well water for drinking and cooking purposes.
Residents can schedule a test by emailing vchdwellirr@flhealth.gov or by calling (386) 624-0483.
A contact name, address, phone number and email address (where results can be sent) will be required. Residents should allow up more than 48 hours for test results. The waiver does not apply to new construction.
