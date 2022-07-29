The transition back to school is a time filled with many emotions for parents and children alike. Students look forward to picking out new school supplies and new lunch snacks.
However, according to the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Report, 70% of children in the Daytona beach area are considered ALICE or impoverished. ALICE families earn just above the Federal Poverty Level but make less than required to make ends meet.
Many children in Volusia County need help.
During the weekend of Aug, 6, United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties is hosting a Stuff the Bus at the Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can help by donating shoes, clothes, technology accessories (headphones, flash drives, etc.), and school supplies.
Additionally, this event coincides with Florida’s back-to-school tax-free holiday. Volunteers are also needed.
More information: https://bit.ly/Stuffthebus2022
