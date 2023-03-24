Volusia County Government will receive $328,910,000 in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). CDBG-DR funds are to be used for disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure, housing, economic revitalization, and mitigation in the most impacted and distressed areas after a presidentially declared disaster.
“Everyone with an interest in our recovery efforts and addressing affordable housing should be elated with this news,” said County Manager George Recktenwald. “HUD’s most generous award will significantly advance current objectives and allow us to explore other avenues of increasing affordable housing in Volusia County for renters and homeowners alike.”
Representatives from HUD will contact the county with additional information about the program, and the county will formulate a plan for how the funds will be utilized. The planning process will include meetings with municipalities, nonprofits and residents to assess the community’s needs for long-term improvement and investment.
Once the plan has been drafted, there will be a public comment period and meeting for residents to provide feedback and recommendations. The proposed plan will be taken before the Volusia County Council and, upon their approval, then submitted to HUD for execution.
In addition to Volusia County, other counties in Florida – such as Lee, Orange and Sarasota – also received a direct CDBG-DR allocation from HUD.
West Volusia daycare earns state award for promoting healthy habits
On March 13, the Health Council of Southeast Florida announced that Plato’s Playgrounds in Orange City is the recipient of Florida’s HEROs and an Early Care and Education Recognition and Award.
The Florida’s HEROs or “Recognizing Healthy Environments for Reducing Obesity in Florida” is awarded for “commitment to promoting healthy habits among children and families and for the hard work that has been accomplished.”
Plato’s had to meet five benchmarks in increasing physical activity, offering healthy food, offering healthy beverages, limiting screen time and supporting breastfeeding.
A couple of years ago, Plato’s Playground began to focus on creating a healthier environment for their students. Jill Taufer, a public health nutritionist who works for the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, helped them to create an action plan and goals that included planting a garden. This initiative was in partnership with the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia.
Plato’s Playground purchased garden equipment and supplies, partially funded by a grant from Katie’s Krops, and have a raised-bed garden where students work and learn about growing vegetables that will later be incorporated into what they are eating at the daycare.
Taufer plans quarterly visits and teaches the older students lessons on healthy habits. She recently took along tomato plants donated by the Volusia Master Gardeners.
Plato’s Playground will receive a $1,500 award from the Health Planning Council and the Early Learning Coalition of Flagler & Volusia has agreed to match the award.
For more information about the Florida’s HEROs ECE Recognition and Award, visit https:// eces4healthykids.org. More information is also available about the Health Council of Southeast Florida.
