Huge crowd celebrates Juneteenth in Palm Coast

Residents who came from Palm Coast, Bunnell, St. Augustine, Flagler Beach and Daytona Beach did not let the threat of rain stop them from enjoying the fun at the Juneteenth event at the African American Cultural Society’s center in Palm Coast.
The June 18 event included a children’s bounce house area, Juneteenth history storytelling, vaccines coordinated by VITAS’s senior coordinator Arndrea Alexander and health care information by Interim Health Care and Flagler Pharmacy.
Included in the day were African clothing, oils, perfumes, and jewelry vendors. The crowd was so dense at one point inside the event, people were waiting outside to come into the event.
The property outside of the building was also filled with vendors. It was estimated that over 1,200 people attended the event over the course of five hours. Cars were parked on US 1 one mile in both directions from the building.
The Juneteenth Committee was overwhelmed with the turnout. The committee included Chairwoman Imani Kinshasa and members Linda Epps, Barbara Greene, Gloria Singleton, Joe Matthews, Blanche Valentine, and Sybil Lucas.
For more information on African American Cultural Society events, call 386-447- 7030.
