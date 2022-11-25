Volusia County’s Human Services Advisory Board will conduct a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Thomas C. Kelly Annex, 121 W. Rich Ave., DeLand.
Members will review and approve the Community Services Block Grant’s annual community action plan.
Residents may provide written comments regarding the agenda to chall@ volusia.org or by letter to Carmen Hall, Community Assistance Director, 121 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Comments received by 5 p.m. Dec. 6 will be presented to the advisory board and become part of the public record. Submissions must include the person’s name, address, and HSAB: public participation.
For more information, contact Carmen Hall at chall@volusia.com or 386- 736-5956.
