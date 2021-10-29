Volusia County’s Human Services Advisory Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. The meeting will include installation of new members, officer elections, program updates and reports, and review of the fiscal year 2022 community action plan.
The public is invited to attend, participate and provide comments in the meeting, which will be held at United Way of Volusia and Flagler Counties, 3747 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Residents may provide written comments regarding the agenda to cjackson@volusia.org or by letter to Clayton Jackson, Manager, Human Services Activity, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.
Comments received by 5 p.m. Nov. 3 will be presented to the advisory board and become part of the public record. Submissions must include the person’s name and address, along with HSAB: public participation.
Persons may also choose to watch and participate virtually. A link to participate virtually will be posted the day of the meeting at www.volusia.org/hsab. No registration required.
For more information, contact Clayton Jackson at cjackson@volusia.org 386-736- 5956, ext. 12980.
