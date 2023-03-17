On Monday, March 27, the Volusia County Human Services office in DeLand will relocate to 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand. Residents may continue visiting the current location of 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand, through Friday, March 24.
In addition to the DeLand office, Human Services has offices at 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach, and 775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City. All three offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact Human Services Manager Erin LeDuc at etleduc@volusia. org or 386-736-5956, ext. 12980.
