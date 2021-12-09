Imagination Library partners with Brown & Brown for matching campaign

The Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties (ELCFV) is promoting a matching campaign with Brown & Brown of Daytona Beach to raise funds for the Volusia County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL-V).
Through Jan. 31, all donations to the program will be matched by Brown & Brown up to $5,000, giving individuals and businesses a chance to double their community impact this holiday season.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a nationwide program that mails one monthly book to enrolled children up to 5 years old at no cost to their families. ELCFV is the facilitator of both the Flagler and Volusia Imagination Libraries.
Benefits of program
In Volusia County alone, more than 3,500 children are receiving books each month throughout Daytona Beach, DeLand, De Leon Springs, Holly Hill, Lake Helen, Ormond Beach, Pierson, Port Orange, and South Daytona.
Studies in early education routinely show that reading aloud to children from a young age positively impacts a child’s brain development.
By age 5, 90% of the brain is fully developed, making access to early literacy critical. When parents read aloud to their children, they are not only helping their child’s communication and literacy skills develop, but they are also fostering a love of reading and increasing family engagement.
Books sent to children enrolled in the program are age-appropriate and high-quality, chosen by a hand-selected committee of early childhood experts. The books are also personally addressed to the child, making the entire experience of receiving and reading their books that much more special.
While ELCFV is thrilled to have so much interest from families wanting their child to receive books through DPIL-V, there is often the misunderstanding that the Dollywood Foundation fully funds each county’s program.
How to help
According to the Funder’s Policy on the Dollywood Foundation website, “the average retail cost of Imagination Library titles is about $13 per book. However, by purchasing in volume, the Imagination Library is able to acquire and mail customized titles for about $2.10 per child per month.”
This amount does not include postage – the most costly part of facilitating the program – and is why ELCFV depends on community partners and donations to sustain the program.
Community members may make a one-time donation or sign up for recurring contributions online at www.elcfv.org/ dolly-partons-imagination-library/. Donations can also be made via check and mailed to: The Early Learning Coalition of Flagler/Volusia, 135 Executive Circle, Suite 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
To learn more about Volusia County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, contact Serena Piper, Community Partnerships Coordinator, at 386-317-3354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.