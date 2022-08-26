Volusia County is accepting applications for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Countywide program for FY 2022- 23. The county anticipates receiving $139,627 from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, but this amount is subject to change based on available funds.
The funds will be available on a competitive basis to Volusia County nonprofit organizations and local cities that do not receive a direct annual allocation of JAG funding.
Eligible federal purpose areas include law enforcement; prosecution and court; prevention and education; corrections and community corrections; drug treatment and enforcement; planning, evaluation and technology improvement; crime victim and witness programs; and mental health and related law enforcement and corrections programs.
The Children and Families Advisory Board will review and score the applications and make funding recommendations. Final approval for funding will be made by the Volusia County Council.
To request an application, contact Antoinette Cannon at acannon@ volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 12962. Applications will be accepted until noon Sept. 9. Detailed instructions are included in the application.
