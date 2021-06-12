The boat launch at Shell Harbor Park will soon bear the name of James Sowell.
In conjunction with the Town of Pierson, the Volusia County Council will unveil the plaque in Sowell’s name at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Shell Harbor Park, 1800 Shell Harbor Road, Pierson. Sowell served as the
mayor of the Town of Pier- son for nearly 20 years until his death in 2019. He was an active booster for his town and northwest Volusia County, joining in local and regional planning efforts, including transportation and the health of Lake George.
The plaque will be mounted at the Shell Harbor Park boat launch to commemorate Sowell and his efforts to bring this project to fruition.
