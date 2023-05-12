Juneteenth Festival to commemorate 25th year with parade

Parade participants and festival vendors sought for annual celebration
The Juneteenth Festival Group, Inc. of Daytona Beach has added a parade to its slate of activities marking Juneteenth, a national holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
The inaugural parade takes place Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. in Daytona Beach’s historic Midtown district. The parade jumpstarts a day of cultural, educational and family-friendly activities during the 25th Annual Juneteenth Community Festival at Cypress Park, 925 George Engram Blvd.
June 9 entry for deadline
The theme of this year’s Juneteenth Celebration Parade is “Celebrating Diversity, Unity and Community.” The parade will travel through the heart of Midtown from Dr. Mary McLeod Boulevard to George Engram Boulevard.
The Juneteenth Committee seeks participants for this year’s parade, including marching bands, dance troupes, civic groups and local businesses.
Those interested in participating in this year’s parade, should call 386- 227-7220, email wilkinsonc@cookman.edu or visit www.juneteenthdaytona.com/events to download the entry form.
The deadline to submit the entry form is June 9.
Vendors deadline: May 12
In addition, vendors are needed for the Juneteenth Community Festival at Cypress Park (corner of Nova Road and George Engram Boulevard) which starts immediately following the parade beginning at 11 a.m.
This free, all-day event features live entertainment, vendors, activities for children and more. Those interested in becoming a vendor, should contact Antoinette Noelien at 386-400-2906 or go to www.juneteenthdaytona.com/ vendor to download a registration form. The deadline to submit the vending registration form is May 12.
Juneteenth festivities will continue on Monday, June 19 with the 25th Annual Hometown Heroes Awards Banquet at the Mori Hosseini Student Center on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
The banquet annually recognizes Daytona Beach area residents who strive to make a difference in the community. Ticket information will be available soon.
For more details, visit www.juneteenthdaytona.com.
