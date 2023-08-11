Junior League distributes thousands of diapers to local families

The Junior League of Daytona Beach (JLDB) helps thousands of families with a one-month milestone of diaper distributions. JLDB distributed 11,283 diapers in July through its Diaper Bank, the only diaper bank in Volusia and Flagler Counties.
JLDB’s Diaper Bank also received $3,500 in grants in July from community organizations. Those grants came from the Rotary Club of DeBary-Deltona-Orange City, Walmart Daytona Beach, Walmart New Smyrna Beach and Walmart Ormond Beach.
The South Daytona Lions Club also helped by hosting a monthlong diaper drive, where more than 2,000 diapers and 45 packages of wipes were collected.
“We are so grateful to our community partners for their amazing generosity; it’s through support and donations like this that we are able to help families in need and have been able to donate more than 600,000 diapers since starting the Diaper Bank,” said Amie Story, Junior League of Daytona Beach President.
“I cannot begin to express what these diapers mean to a family struggling to get by. So many times, I’ve personally delivered diapers to a mom who starts crying when she sees the donation and knows she can now keep her child clean and dry for another week or month.”
If you know of anyone interested in hosting a diaper drive, or if you would like to host one at your place of work or business, get in touch with Aneesah Farris at diaperbank@jldb.org.
About Junior League
The Junior League of Daytona Beach is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.
Established in 1934, the JLDB plays an integral part in the development, improvement, and support of the communities of Volusia and Flagler Counties, and is one of the hundreds of chapters across the world and a member of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc.
For more information about the JLDB or how to become a member, visit daytonabeach.jl.org.
