Katt Williams to perform at Ocean Center

Comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams is bringing his 2023 And Me Tour to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on Aug. 25.
Tickets for the 8 a.m. show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. and start at $59, plus additional taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams has been taking the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of standup that highlights articulate and sharp dialogue, rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages in the nation.
After conquering the stage, Williams shifted his focus into film and television.
In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on “NYPD Blue.” Soon after, Williams began to consistently book television appearances, before landing his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next.”
Following his breakout performance in the sequel to “Friday,” Williams captured the attention of directors, producers, and audiences in a major way, eventually racking up an extensive list of memorable onscreen appearances including “Father Figures,” “Norbit,” “Scary Movie V,” “Epic Movie,” “Bastards,” “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “The Boondocks,” “Wild ‘n Out.’’
His role in “Atlanta’’ earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
Williams is also known for his standup specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America,” and most recently, “Katt Williams: World War III,” on Netflix.
For more information about Katt Williams, visit KattWilliamsLive.com.
