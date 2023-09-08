Kent to host District 4 meeting on Sept. 18

Volusia County Council District 4 Representative Troy Kent will host a community meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at Holly Hill City Hall, 1065 S. Ridgewood Ave.
Residents can ask questions and voice concerns during this open discussion.
This is part of the quarterly District Dialogue 4 Residents series. Kent’s district includes Ormond Beach, Ormond-by-theSea, Holly Hill, the western half of Daytona Beach, and eastern portions of DeLand and DeLeon Springs.
Reservations are not required.
For more information, call the County Manager’s Office at 386-736-5920.
