The Volusia County Public Library is holding a design contest for a limited-edition library card open to kids ages 12 and under.
Entry forms for the contest will be available starting Sept. 1 in the youth services section of the library branches and online at https://www.volusialibrary.org.
Entry forms must be signed by a parent or legal guardian. Entries are limited to one per person. Artwork must be original, previously unpublished and free of copyright restrictions.
Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.
“We have so many creative, talented children, and we want to give them an opportunity to feature their artwork on these special limited-edition library cards that will reach thousands of library users and promote the love for reading and learning,” said Library Services Director Lucinda Colee.
The top three designs will be selected by a committee of library and community information staff, a Library Advisory Board member, and the community services director based on the creativity, design and reflection of the library and the community.
The public will be able to vote for their favorite design between Oct. 30 and Nov. 9. The winner will be announced on Dec. 6.
For additional information, visit https:// www.volusialibrary.org.
