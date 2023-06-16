LA Robinson and Streetlife Band entertain crowd at Midtown Music concert
LA Robinson and Streetlife Band entertain crowd at Midtown Music concert

The free Midtown Music Concert Series continued on Saturday, June 10, at Cypress Park with a performance by LA Robinson and the Streetlife Band. It was sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach.   The Divas of Jazz will perform at the July 15 concert. This year’s sponsors of the Midtown Music Concert Series are Humana and United Healthcare. For more information on the concert series, visit www.CODB.us/MidtownMusic.

PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

