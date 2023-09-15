Volusia County’s Housing Choice Voucher Program will host a mandatory informational meeting for landlords who are renting or interested in renting to Section 8 participants.
The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 27, in the county council chambers on the second floor of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Staff from the county’s Community Assistance Division will explain the program’s rules and regulations.
Landlords must make reservations by Sept. 22; contact the county at section8WL@volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 12566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.