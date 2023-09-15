Launch Credit Union is hosting a free after-hours event for those wishing to buy or sell a home. The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 301 W. New York Ave., DeLand. Anyone who is interested in buying, selling or investing in real estate is invited to attend.
“We are excited to provide one-on-one professional advice,” said Jennifer Weis, Launch Credit Union vice president ofReal Estate Business Development.
“Our team of experts will be available to answer all your questions. Our preferred Realtor, Barbara Remington, a local inspector, title company and a homeowner’s insurance agent will all be on hand to give you up to date information in their area of expertise.’’
Appetizers and beverages will be served, and attendees can enter for a chance to win a $50 Home Depot gift card.
There is no cost to attend, and you do not need to be a Launch member, but pre-registration is required and space is limited.
Register at https://www.launchcu.com/ events/homeowner-university-deland.
For more information on Launch Credit Union, visit Launchcu.com or call (321) 455- 9400.
